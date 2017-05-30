Valmet: Valmet to supply automation for an arctic icebreaking tanker for demanding conditions built by Arctech

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply automation for an arctic icebreaking NB 515 tanker for demanding conditions built by Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Inc. in Finland.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will take place in November 2017. The vessel will start to sail in 2018.

"This vessel tanker is a very powerful Arctic icebreaking tanker. Its automation system will control not only the machinery systems but also the complete cargo system. Also in this respect, the vessel will be very advanced," says Esko Mustamäki, CEO of Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Inc.

"An Arctic tanker that operates in demanding ice conditions needs a reliable automation system. That's what our Valmet DNA provides. In addition to high reliability, all its functions feature redundancy," comments Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Automation Business Line, Valmet.

Valmet's delivery for the vessel includes a Valmet DNA automation system, commissioning and training.

Designed to break almost two-meter-thick ice

The NB 515 tanker will be built to operate from the Yamal Peninsula to Europe and Asia. It is designed by Arctech and measures 229 m in length and 32.5 m in breadth. The tanker will be able to operate independently in the demanding ice conditions of the Northern Sea Route. Its main duty is to secure safe transportation of gas condensate year-round.

The vessel will be built to a strong ice class of Arc 7, and it can reliably break almost two-meter-thick ice.

Valmet's delivery for the Arctic icebreaking tanker includes a Valmet DNA automation system that will control not only the machinery systems but also the complete cargo system.

Information about the customer Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Inc.

Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Inc. specializes in Arctic shipbuilding technology, building icebreakers and special offshore vessels for Arctic conditions. The company is a pioneer in its industry with more than 150 years of experience in shipbuilding. The company has about 1,000 persons working at the shipyard at the moment.

Archtec tanker (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2108094/800640.jpg)



