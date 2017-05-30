

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation slowed to a five-month low in May, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.9 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 2.6 percent increase registered in April. This was the slowest since December 2016, when prices gained 1.6 percent.



At the same time, harmonized consumer price inflation came in at 2 percent versus 2.6 percent in April.



Month-on-month, consumer prices slid 0.1 percent, in contrast to a 1 percent rise in the previous month. The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX