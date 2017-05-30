New Business Models such as Uber for Trucks to Transform Freight Industry from Product-based to a Service-based

Panel at Frost & Sullivan's "Intelligent Mobility" event explores "The Future of Freight Delivery," with the digital freight brokerage market creating revenue opportunities worth ~$210 billion by 2025

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The digitalisation of the logistics industry impacts each element of the value chain - from the shipper, over the broker and the carrier to the warehouse. Rising digitalization throughout the freight brokerage value chain is improving the efficiency and flow of freight from pick-up to drop-off. Many large brokers increasingly leverage digital solutions to augment their offering. Digital brokers provide value-added services to attract carriers and shippers. Algorithms, which streamline the process and pass on the savings to the shipper, allow automated freight brokers to take significantly lower commissions (5%-10%) than traditional brokers (15%-20%).

As part of the Frost & Sullivan industry event "Intelligent Mobility" taking place on the 29th of June at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in London, the panel "The Future of Freight" will provide the stage for a lively discussion on opportunities as well as challenges within the industry. "New business models like digital freight brokerage or last mile delivery concepts such as vans and drones, combined with real time data, sensorisation, 3D printing and autonomous vehicle technology will transform the logistics sector," explains Christoph Domke, Director Commercial Vehicles, who will be moderating the panel. Domke continues: "The digital freight brokerage market alone will create revenue opportunities worth ~$210 billion for ecosystem participants by 2025."

Globally, the connected truck market presents a massive $300 billion opportunity, with most start-ups emerging from the United States, India, and Europe. Most are competing in the digital freight brokerage segment. Examples include companies like Transfix, Freightos, Flexport, Loadsmart or Timocom.

Freight brokerage can be automated using digital technologies thereby driving greater transparency between shippers-carriers and supporting ad-hoc and planned freight demands at lower brokerage rates. Big Data and applications such as traffic prediction, sensors and terrain/weather, mapping, ITS through mobile integration and social media integration will make decision making faster and proactive rather than reactive.

During its upcoming annual industry event "Intelligent Mobility," taking place on 29th of June 2017 at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in London, Frost & Sullivan will offer visionary insights into the future of mobility from leading OEMs and tier-one suppliers, prominent industry thinkers, policymakers and disruptors from companies like Jaguar Land Rover, Facebook, Renault-Nissan Alliance, MAN Trucks, the Financial Times, Mahindra & Mahindra, Transport for London, the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, and many more.

Besides focusing on Healthcare and Wellbeing, Intelligent Mobility will bring together industry experts on the Future of Mobility Trends, the role of Healthcare, Wellness and Wellbeing in cars as well as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. Moreover, the event will shed light on carefully selected auto tech startups and their particular business models to showcase the extent of disruption the industry faces. The conference will be complemented by a debate at the House of Lords and the Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Awards Banquet, a black tie evening and gala dinner.

