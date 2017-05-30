Konecranes has won its hitherto biggest order for Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes in the Asia-Pacific region. In the course of 2017 and at the beginning of 2018, Java-based port operator PT Berlian Jasa Terminal Indonesia (PT BJTI) will add eight more cranes to its existing fleet of eight Konecranes Gottwald machines. For particularly eco-efficient operation, the new cranes will be equipped with an external power supply to hook up to the terminal's mains, thus enabling PT BJTI to take an important next step in its long-term sustainability approach.



With the new cranes, PT BJTI will diversify its offering and further strengthen its leading position in the local market. Putut Sri Muljanto, Managing Director, PT BJTI, said: "Our terminal in Surabaya is an important hub for inner-Indonesian logistics. So far, we have mainly handled containers with the help of our existing eight Konecranes Gottwald Model 4 cranes. With the new machines, we will extend our handling capacity significantly, and especially the Model 5 cranes will enable us to serve larger container vessels and load and unload a wide range of heavy project and general cargo. We also intend to develop our bulk handling activities and therefore plan to use the new machines in bulk handling with motor grab."



Four of the cranes will be Model 5 two-rope cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of 125t and a maximum outreach of 51m. The other four will be Model 4 two-rope cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of 100t and a maximum outreach of 46m.



Giuseppe Di Lisa, Sales & Marketing Director, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes, said: "We are proud that our technology, which provides the highest eco-efficiency and its associated benefits, has led to this record order. The new cranes will use power from the terminal's own supply, which will help PT BJTI to increase the productivity of its operations, and to considerably reduce exhaust gas and noise emissions in the terminal."



Mike Green, Regional Director, Port Solutions, Konecranes, adds: "This success is also due to the quality and availability of the local service provided. With the new machines, PT BJTI will operate the biggest fleet of Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes in the Asia-Pacific region."



