The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 24 May 2017 to 29 May 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 174,401 165.25 28,819,034 announcement 24 May 2017 3,000 169.46 508,380 29 May 2017 3,950 167.03 659,769 Accumulated under the 181,351 165.35 29,987,183 programme



The above transactions conclude the first part of the share buy-back programme of DKK 30.0 million announced in the company announcement no. 07/2017 dated 27 January 2017.



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 483,007 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.28% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CEO Peter Røpke, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633340