Stockholm, May 30, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in TerraNet Holding AB's shares (short name: TERRNT B) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. TerraNet Holding ("TerraNet") belongs to the technology sector and is the 46th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



TerraNet delivers a patented software technology that enables intelligent machine-to-machine communication and streaming of data, including broadband demanding HD media, regardless of any mobile network or other hot spot-dependent networks. Its clients include global microchip companies, mobile operators and multimedia distribution companies, as well as OEM suppliers in the automotive and manufacturing industries. TerraNet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with established sales and marketing agents in San Jose and Silicon Valley, USA, Hyderabad, India, and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.terranet.se.



"We are very happy and proud with the great interest that has been shown in TerraNet during the IPO and listing process, both from our existing and new shareholders," said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of TerraNet. "We believe that the listing will have a positive impact on our customer and partner relations. We will now focus on our growth strategy with continued technology development and market expansion to deliver value to our shareholders."



"We welcome TerraNet to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North Premier," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Nasdaq First North continues to see an inflow of innovative technology companies, and TerraNet is a perfect example of that."



TerraNet Holding AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.



