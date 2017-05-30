Appointment supports Quotient's strategy to further develop its global commercial footprint following two recent US acquisitions

Quotient Clinical ("Quotient"), the drug development services provider, today announced the appointment of Azhar Kalim as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Azhar will lead the enhanced commercial team in a new role, with a focus on supporting Quotient's strategy to further develop its global commercial footprint following two recent US acquisitions.

Quotient's integrated capabilities incorporate formulation development, GMP drug product manufacturing and early stage clinical trials. The acquisitions of SeaView Research, a specialist early phase clinical pharmacology business, and QS Pharma, a small molecule formulation development and manufacturing business, were announced in February.

Azhar will be responsible for global commercial activities to support Quotient's integrated services. He will be instrumental in directing the global commercial team in terms of strategic marketing, business development, innovation, key account management, and customer service to biotech and pharmaceutical clients across the globe.

Mark Egerton, Chief Executive Officer, Quotient, said: "Azhar has over 25 years' experience in the drug development services sector, as a leader in expanding research capabilities and creating unique service offerings to the biopharma industry. Quotient takes pride in being a highly customer focused organisation and we are delighted to welcome Azhar in this vital role at an exciting point in the company's development. I look forward to working with him on a continued journey of growth and success."

Azhar Kalim commented: "Quotient's integrated capabilities offer a unique solution to our clients. I am delighted to be joining a dynamic and rapidly expanding business, and I look forward to working with the team to build long term, sustainable, and strategic relationships with our customers."

About Quotient Clinical http://www.quotientclinical.com

Quotient Clinical is a drug development services provider, focused on helping our clients reduce the time and cost of bringing a drug to market. We deliver integrated capabilities including formulation development, GMP drug product manufacturing and clinical pharmacology services to emerging biotech and pharmaceutical clients globally.

We employ over 600 staff and operate from state-of-the-art manufacturing and clinical facilities in the UK and USA. We can support our clients by working under FDA or MHRA guidelines and offer a full range of support services, from study set-up right through to data analysis and reporting.

About Seaview Research

SeaView is an expert clinical pharmacology business founded in 1995, with 160 employees across two clinical pharmacology units located in Miami and Jacksonville, Florida, and a combined bed capacity of 320. Each of the two facilities is capable of undertaking complex clinical research studies including first-in-human investigations. Seaview was acquired by Quotient Clinical in February 2017. Further details of the announcement can be viewed here: http://www.quotientclinical.com/quotient-clinical-expands-into-usa-through-acquisition-of-seaview-research-the-specialist-clinical-pharmacology-business/

About QS Pharma

Founded in 2002, QS Pharma specialises in the formulation development and manufacturing of small molecule drug products, and is capable of supporting customer programs through all stages of development and commercialisation. Of particular relevance is QS Pharma's capability to work with high potency molecules, which is a fast-growing market need. QS Pharma was acquired by Quotient Clinical in February 2017. Further details of the announcement can be viewed here: http://www.quotientclinical.com/quotient-clinical-announces-second-us-acquisition-qs-pharma/

