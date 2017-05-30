sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,98 Euro		+0,024
+0,04 %
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,32
55,43
11:48
55,36
55,39
11:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA54,98+0,04 %