

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in London after the Irish no-frills airline Tuesday said it is cautiously guiding a profit increase in fiscal 2018 after reporting weak profit in fiscal 2017. The latest year profit was hurt by the absence of prior year's gain, while revenues increased with strong traffic growth.



Ryanair added that its Board has approved a further 600 million euros share buyback.



For the year, profit before tax was 1.47 billion euros, down from 1.72 billion euros a year ago. Profit - all attributable to equity holders of parent- was 1.32 billion euros or 104.64 euro cents per share for the year. This was compared to the last year's 1.56 billion euros or 115.63 euro cents per share that included an exceptional accounting gain of 317.5 million euros on the sale of Aer Lingus shareholding.



Excluding the gain, the previous year's pre-tax profit was 1.40 billion euros and net profit was 1.24 billion euros.



Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary stated that the results were achieved despite difficult trading conditions caused by a series of security events at European cities, a switch of charter capacity from North Africa, Turkey and Egypt to mainland Europe, and a sharp decline in Sterling following the June 2016 Brexit vote.



Fiscal year total operating revenues from continuing operations were 6.65 billion euros, 2 percent higher than 6.54 billion euros a year ago.



Scheduled revenues declined 2 percent to 4.87 billion euros, while ancillary revenue grew 13 percent to 1.8 billion euros, and accounted for 27 percent of total revenues.



The company said the combination of a 13 percent cut in average fares to 41 euros, coupled with Year 3 of the 'Always Getting Better' program delivered 13 percent traffic growth to 120 million customers, and a load factor of 94 percent.



Unit costs fell by 11 percent, while ex-fuel costs were down 5 percent.



Further, the company noted that it created over 1,000 new positions in 2017, and will create at least another 1,000 new jobs again in fiscal 2018.



Looking forward, Ryanair said it is cautiously guiding an 8 percent increase in fiscal 2018 net profit to a range of 1.40 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros. The outlook reflects the risk of negative Brexit developments, or any repeat of previous year's security events at European cities, which could damage consumer confidence, close-in bookings, and the announced fiscal 2018 guidance.



The company further said it has raised medium term guidance for ancillary sales to 30 percent of total revenues by March 2020, so it is well on track to achieve this target.



The company also said it expects 'load factor active' policy will grow traffic 8 percent to 130 million.



Ryanair also expects fiscal 2018 average fares will decline by 5 percent to 7 percent due to weaker Sterling, and continuing excess capacity in Europe. Ancillary revenue per customer will likely be flat.



The company further projects fuel bill will fall by 70 million euros in fiscal 2018. Ex-fuel unit cost is expected to fall by 1 percent.



In London, Ryanair shares were trading at 17.74 euros, down 1.50 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX