SpareBank 1 SMN: Update: Contemplating issuance of subordinated capital

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 30 May 2017 regarding the potential issuance and repurchase of subordinated debt (Tier 2 capital).
SpareBank 1 SMN (the Bank) may offer a repurchase of bonds in the bond issue MING64 PRO (ISIN: NO0010667819) at 101.06 with settlement 15 June 2017 for an amount up to the size of the new subordinated bond issue.
The repurchase of such bonds is subject to the contemplated issuance of a Tier 2 bond of up to NOK 700 million.
DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets are acting as joint lead managers.
Contact persons, SpareBank 1 SMN:
Head of Treasury Dag Olav Uddu: +47 73 58 65 01
Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo: +47 73 58 64 66
