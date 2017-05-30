Société burkinabè de télédiffusion (SBT) leverages EUTELSAT 3B satellite to transition to Digital Terrestrial Television

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) today announced a multi-year agreement for satellite capacity with Société burkinabè de télédiffusion (SBT), the public agency deploying DTT channels across Burkina Faso.

Announced at Discop Abidjan, the new contract is a major step in the drive to accelerate analogue switch-off in Burkina Faso.

Capacity leased on EUTELSAT 3B is already delivering approximately 20 channels1 to 35 digital terrestrial transmitting towers deployed throughout Burkina Faso, enabling homes equipped with a digital decoder and a compatible TV set to benefit from digital quality content.

In addition to favouring EUTELSAT 3B for nationwide free-to-air broadcasting, SBT has partnered with public broadcaster RTB to expand availability of public service content to Burkinabe residents and embassies in a broader footprint. Capacity on EUTELSAT 16A is extending access to RTB in Africa and EUTELSAT 9B in Europe.

SBT General Manager, Kadidia Savadogo, declared: "We are leveraging the unique footprint of the EUTELSAT 3B satellite over our country to launch a broadcasting platform that will deliver as many TV channels as possible to Burkinabe households with enhanced audio and image quality. Our objective is to ensure DTT delivery to 98% of our territory by the end of 2017."

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat's Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Development Officer, added: "With this agreement, Eutelsat is leveraging capacity on three of our satellites to contribute to Burkina Faso's transition to a fully digital broadcasting environment. We are proud to support SBT in its drive to accelerating access to DTT channels for all Burkinabe homes."

1 SMTV, Canal 3, TVZ Africa, Impact TV, BF1, TV Maria, Alhouda, CVK, El-Bethel, Burkina Info TV, RTB Télévision, RTB Zénith, Edifice McCann, Savane FM, TAM-TAM Production (3TV), Omega TV and Assemblée TV.

