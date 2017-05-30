Last day of trading shares in the below share class under Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest will be 6 June 2017 due to liquidation.



ISIN: DK0060356715 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest Afrika - Akk, KL DKK -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 6 June 2017 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIAADKK -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 85131 --------------------------------------------------------





