Correction refers to short name as marked in bold.



Commencing May 31, 2017, Fastator AB (publ) shares will be traded under its new short name, ABFAST, and its new ISIN code SE0009994429.



New short name: ABFAST ----------------------------- Old ISIN code: SE0007578026 ----------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0009994429 -----------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.