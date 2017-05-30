Chinese Infant Milk Powder Won Three Successive Gold Awards in "Monde Selection"

VALLETTA, Malta, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- People.cn recently launched a report on Feihe awarded the 2017 "Monde Selection" champion. The full report isas follow:

The 2017 award ceremony for "Monde Selection" is held on May 29 in Valletta, the capital of Malta. The high-end infant milk powder "AstroBaby" subordinated to Feihe has been re-elected for the gold award for the third time.

The product has obtained the "International High Quality Trophy" at the same time which is only awarded to the one having obtained the gold award for three successive years, that is, the product quality has reached the high standard for continuous three years.

Feihe, established in 1962,is one of the earliest milk powder manufacturing enterprises in China. For the past 55 years, Feihe has always focused on the development of milk powder specific to Chinese people's habitus, carried out a lot of researches on Chinese babies' habitus features and demands, and led the industry to create multiple technologies, formulas and processes to improve the milk powder's adaptation to Chinese babies' habitus.

In addition that the domestic infant milk powder has obtained big prize, the excellent Chinese dairy industry brands have been fast-rising relying on the quality and some other Chinese dairy companies have also won awards this time at the "Monde Selection".

The "Monde Selection" was jointly established in 1961 by the European Community and the Ministry of Economy & Trade of Belgium. It is one of the quality assessment organizations with the longest history at present.