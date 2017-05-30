Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Selects illusive networks' Deceptions Everywhere Cybersecurity

illusive safeguards the intellectual property of the life science, healthcare and performance materials sectors in Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany against advanced cyber attacks

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- illusive networks, the leader in Deceptions Everywhere® cybersecurity today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, selected illusive to protect its vast network across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania from advanced cyber attacks.

The world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company selected illusive to supplement its existing security controls with a deception-based post-breach cybersecurity technology to neutralize targeted attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) that make their way into the group's network.

"In today's hostile climate, you never know when a new vulnerability or a new bypass technique may arise," says Branden Newman, Head of Business Technology Security and Deputy CISO, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Deception-based technologies are amongst the best to mitigate advanced attackers while providing a higher level of insight into the malicious activity. illusive networks offers the most innovative and effective approach to deception technology. Additionally, their solution is scalable and easy to deploy."

With increasingly complex Advanced Persistent Threats and cases of corporate espionage on the rise, the group aimed to enhance the protection of their intellectual property in the chemical and healthcare sectors, particularly their most sensitive data and zones. Bolstering their comprehensive security monitoring was also an objective to ensure the earliest detection and mitigation of cyber attacks, minimizing impact to their business operations.

illusive networks' award-winning agentless Deceptions Everywhere technology blankets a company's entire network - every endpoint, server and network component - with information that deceives attackers. When attackers act upon the false information, illusive neutralizes the attack and triggers a detailed real-time breach report enabling security administrators to detect, track and contain the attack in its early stages.

"Even with security solutions deployed, every network is at risk to cyber attacks making post-breach cybersecurity an imperative to keep data safe," said Ofer Israeli, CEO, illusive networks. "With illusive's Deceptions Everywhere technology, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has fortified its comprehensive security strategy by ensuring that any threats that bypass its perimeter controls are quickly detected and stopped. Selection by global companies along with a host of industry awards reaffirms illusive networks' leadership in the deceptions-based cybersecurity market."