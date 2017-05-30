Global $1.03 Billion Trade Management Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Trade Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global trade management market is expected to grow from USD 645.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,034.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

Several factors such as increasing complexities in global trade, changing government rules and regulations pertaining to foreign trade, increasing transportation costs, and increasing investment in global logisitics infrastructure are responsible for the growth of the global trade management market. Verticals such as transportation and logistics, aerospace and defense, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, and manufacturing have contributed largely to the global trade management market.



The global trade management market is segmented by solution, service, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The on-premises deployment model has been the preferred deployment model, However, cloud-based global trade management deployment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period and grow at highest CAGR. Cloud-based deployment model reduces the total cost of ownership by cutting down the cost associated with installing hardware to support global trade management solutions.

One of the major advantages of the cloud-based deployment model is that it helps the enterprises to know the real-time condition of the trade process from a remote location. Moreover, cloud-based deployment model offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment model. Enterprises are considering cloud deployment as solution providers offer remote global trade management solutions at competitive pricings.



Trade function solutions are estimated to dominate the global trade management solutions market in 2017, while trade compliance solutions are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Growing complexities in managing business import/export functions have driven the growth of trade function solutions in the global trade management solutions market.



The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global trade management market during the forecast period. SMEs have been majorly dependent on manual records, spreadsheets, and traditional solutions to manage their global trade processes. This is majorly due to the lack of awareness and budget constraints. However, increasing awareness and digital transformation has influenced SMEs to adopt automated solutions such as global trade management.



Global trade management solutions and services are being increasingly adopted by verticals, such as transportation and logistics, aerospace and defense, heathcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, to automate and simplify global trade operations, thus, fueling the growth of the global trade management market across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Global Trade Management Market Analysis, By Component



8 Global Trade Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Type



9 Global Trade Management Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Global Trade Management Market Analysis, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Amber Road, Inc.

Aptean, Inc.

Integration Point, Inc.

Livingston International, Inc.

MIC Customs Solutions

MIQ Logistics

Oracle Corporation

Precision Software

QuestaWeb, Inc.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6svft/global_trade

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716