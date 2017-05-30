Jindal Global University, India Calls for Countering Online Crimes at UN Panel in Vienna

SONIPAT, India, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Even as the increasing penetration of online communication and digital transactions has revolutionized the world, it has also spawned a series of cryptic threats - the menaces of digital piracy, cyber stalking, sextortion and online infidelity.

The Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) took the lead in highlighting these threats at the 26th session of Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) held recently in Vienna. JGU, the only university participant at the international convention, organized two side events titled 'Victims of Online Communication' and 'Psychosocial and Cultural Aspects leading to Digital Piracy' in collaboration with World Society of Victimology and Centro Nationale de Prevenzione e Difesa Sociale.

Over 1,000 participants from 32 countries representing member states, civil society, academia and international organizations participated in the 26th session of the CCPCJ which functions as a governing body of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Principal Director of JIBS, Sanjeev P Sahni, highlighted the complexities surrounding the act of digital piracy and the underscored need for extensive research and training to understand the nuances of digital piracy.

Michael O' Connell, Commissioner for Victims' Rights, Government of South Australia, discussed the legal and moral complexities of online communication and said adolescents were primary victims of online scams.

Sarah Fletcher, Deputy Commissioner at World Society of Victimology, deliberated upon the rights of victims of online communication. She stressed upon the importance of post-scam interventions for the victims apart from assistance from financial institutions.

Ms. Garima Jain, Assistant Director, Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies of JIBS, presented an empirical study on 'Internet Infidelity: Victims of Digital Age' and 'Psychosocial and Cultural aspects affecting Digital Piracy in India, Serbia and China.' The study revealed that people indulge in online infidelity due to peer influence, social isolation or psychological distress in primary relationships.

Associate Professor at Jindal Global Law School, Indranath Gupta, suggested creating general awareness amongst citizens alongside strong enforcement as the ways to deal with the problem of digital piracy.

