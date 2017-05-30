Collagen Market Size Worth $6.63 Billion by 2025 | Growth Rate: 6.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcollagen marketis anticipated to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The collagen market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years as a result of the increasing demand for collagen-based products in healthcare for applications such as wound healing, tissue engineering, and bone reconstruction.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The growing consumption in key segments such as food & beverages and cosmetics is also expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period. The growing demand for the product in the aforementioned segments can be attributed to the growing geriatric population worldwide, wherein there is an increasing requirement for products that facilitate the strengthening of bone and joints, skin rejuvenation, and cell repair.

Among the application segments, the healthcare segment dominated the industry globally. The increasing use of collagen-based products in pharmaceutical formulations, wound healing, and orthopedic applications. The other key applications include food & beverages, cosmetics, and photography.

The key sources for extraction of the product include bovine, porcine, poultry, and marine, wherein the industry is primarily dominated by the bovine segment, as of 2015. The future growth of the overall industry is, however, expected to be driven by the marine segment, mainly owing to the increasing use of marine-based products in cosmetics and healthcare applications.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Collagen Market By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine), Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen), Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/collagen-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The food & beverages and healthcare application segments are expected to grow significantly over the coming years, projected to grow at CAGRs of 7.2% and 6.4%, respectively, attributable to their increasing use of gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen

Europe dominated the overall industry in 2016, accounting for revenues of USD 1.32 billion , as a result of extensive R&D by key industry participants for development of advanced anti-aging and pharmaceutical solutions

dominated the overall industry in 2016, accounting for revenues of , as a result of extensive R&D by key industry participants for development of advanced anti-aging and pharmaceutical solutions Globally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, mainly driven by increasing consumption in the Chinese market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period.

region is expected to grow at the highest rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, mainly driven by increasing consumption in the Chinese market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. In recent years, new product developments have been among the major growth strategies adopted by the aforementioned players to reinforce their positions in the industry.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Coconut Sugar Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/coconut-sugar-market

Calcium Aluminosilicate Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/calcium-aluminosilicate-market

Choline Chloride Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/choline-chloride-market

Beverage Ingredients Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/beverage-ingredients-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global collagen market on the basis of source, product, application and region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Bovine Porcine Poultry Marine Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Gelatin Hydrolyzed Collagen Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Food & beverages Healthcare Cosmetics Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog: Collagen: Increasing demand from cosmetics industry in emerging countries to drive demand growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com