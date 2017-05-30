NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. ("NAFS" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NAFS) (www.NAFSINC.ca) is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2017, the Company received its initial "Technical Report" addressing its Eagle Creek Property in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) by Norwest Corporation (Norwest) of Calgary, Alberta, and covers exploration to date on a portion of NAFS' leased areas (approximately 12,100 hectares (29,900 acres)). Between 2009 and 2016 a portion of the property was explored by 112 test pits and 104 drill holes, of which 145 pits and drill holes were sampled. The last 38 holes were drilled under the supervision of Norwest in 2016.

Following Norwest's development of the mineral resource model, an in-place sand resource of commonly used frac sand size fractions in the tested area was calculated. A bulk density of 1.5 g/cm3 was used. Totaling 7,799 K Tonnes, (8,597 K Tons) the inferred mineral resource for each size fraction is:

-- 20/40: 3,758 K Tonnes (4,142 K Tons); -- 40/70: 3,155 K Tonnes ( 3,478 K Tons); -- 70/140: 886 K Tonnes ( 977 K Tons).

NORWEST concludes:

"It is Norwest's opinion that the drill hole and test pit distribution and obtained assay data of the Eagle Creek Project is sufficient to indicate reasonable potential for economic extraction. Based on all available data, Norwest classifies the mineral resources as Inferred."

It is important to note that the explored area addressed in Norwest's report is less than 5 percent of the total acreage under quarrying leases held by NAFS.

NORWEST has made recommendations for the next evaluation work phase, which NAFS is currently evaluating.

About Frac Sand: Frac Sand is a proppant used in the oil and gas industry as a part of the hydraulic fracturing process - a means of increasing flow to the wellhead. Frac sand must have particular characteristics including achieving certain levels of crush resistance, sphericity, and roundness. It is therefore a relatively rare commodity.

About North America Frac Sand, Inc.

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCQB: NAFS) is headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. With our 29 900 acres of frac sand leases, the Company's short-term intent is to prove out the balance of our significant resource. The Company's long-term intent is to commence shipments of frac sand as soon as possible.

