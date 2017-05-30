CF&B Communication: "Spring" Paris June 28 & 29, 2017 - 60 Midcaps, 120 investors in One-to-One

(Paris) - On June 28 & 29, 2017, CF&B Communication is organizing the 13th edition of the "Spring" European 'MidCap Event' in Paris, where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Paris to meet the attending institutional investors.

For two days, the top managers of listed companies from Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, and also France and the USA, will present their activity and perspectives to fund managers in pre-booked one-to-one meetings.

Over 60 listed companies, as well as about 120 institutional investors are expected to attend this event of which scale has increased year after year.

BOLSA DE MADRID (BME), BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE (BET) and WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (GPW) will be the Partner Stock Exchanges for the Event.

The independent financial group GVC GAESCO (Madrid) and CC GROUP (Warsaw), a Polish leader in IR relations, will support this edition, and share their analyses, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2017 include: the Paris Large & MidCap Event on October 4&5, the Madrid European 'Midcap Event' on November 14 and the Geneva European 'Midcap Event' on November 28&29.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

