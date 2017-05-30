In latest Global Market Outlook unveiled today at the Intersolar Europe Conference, SolarPower Europe projects 80 GW of new capacity, beating 2016's record 76.6 GW figure. European market may grow this year.

Global solar installations will not match the rate of growth seen in 2016 but should still surpass 80 GW this year, said SolarPower Europe CEO James Watson on day one of the Intersolar Europe conference in Munich, Germany.

Global growth of more than 50% pushed 2016's annual installation total to 76.6 GW, with this year on course to surpass that record figure, Watson said.

"Despite the gigantic leap that resulted in the more-than 50% growth year-on-year of annual solar installations in 2016, there is a good chance that the market could even pass the 80 GW mark in 2017," Watson remarked.

SolarPower Europe president Christian Westermeier added that for the first time ever, solar has "left behind" its renewable energy peer, wind, in terms of annual installations. "This proves the versatility and increasing cost-effectiveness of solar power."

Much of this growth has been driven by quickly decreasing solar costs that are making the technology even more competitive than ever with fossil fuels and nuclear energy. In fact, all solar tenders awarded since 2016 are lower than the price guarantee struck by the U.K. for its controversial Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, SolarPower Europe said.

A record-low price of just 2.4 U.S. cents/kWh struck in Abu Dhabi in 2016 has prompted the Brussels-based solar body to produce a more "optimistic" report than in previous years, SolarPower Europe executive ...

