Bourget-du-Lac, France (ots) - Steadysun with first to market sky imaging solution in 2014 keeps its innovative pace by introducing new sky imager network to monitor spikes and drops towards increased variability prediction of high level distributed PV. Steadysun new solution, powered by proprietary image processing delivers accurate production forecasts for grid operators to anticipate severe solar production drops.



Through plug and play sky imager network setup, Steadysun allows sky monitoring with 15-second picture acquisition uploaded to a dedicated server. Solar power installation attributes and models enable accurate production forecasts leveraged by



- cloud map drawings - next minutes cloud movement prevision - Drops and spikes alert for effective grid operation decision



Grid operators are offered unprecedented weather insight to make timely decisions to balance between load and generation and keep voltage and frequency stability.



About STEADYSUN



STEADYSUN was created as a spin-off from CEA in 2013. After more than 5 years of R&D within INES and CEA laboratories, the company specializing in solar production forecasts offers applications oriented solutions to improve solar energy integration into electrical systems. The solutions proposed by Steadysun allow reduction in operating costs for solar power plants, solar assets optimization for operators as well as market traders and ultimately efficient integration of solar energy into electrical grid. The solar forecast solutions proposed by STEADYSUN are currently being deployed to over 1,400 sites, representing more than 23 GWp of installed solar sites in a dozen countries worldwide. The company counts among its customers the largest market players within the energy industry. STEADYSUN headquarters are located at le Bourget du Lac (Savoie, France).



