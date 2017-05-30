NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Photographers of all levels are invited to join the 2017 OPTIC conference -- a free four-day photo conference and trade show where distinguished photographers discuss the inspiration, technique, and equipment needed to capture incredible scenes with your camera. The first two days will be located in The New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan in the Grand Ballroom and Gramercy Park Suite, the third day at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, and the final day at the B&H SuperStore in Manhattan. The conference is free of charge for all attendees, and those who cannot be there physically can watch the first two days via livestream on the 2017 OPTIC Conference web page. In addition to lectures, the conference will include portfolio reviews, gallery exhibitions, a cocktail party, a sunset photo cruise, and a photo walk at the New York Botanical Garden. OPTIC is presented by B&H and Lindblad Expeditions, a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure experiences.

"This year we have a great lineup with Brooks Jensen, Art Wolfe, Alison Wright, Jonathan Irish, Jeff Mauritzen and more," said Ralph Lee Hopkins, National Geographic photographer, director of Lindblad's Expedition Photography program, and OPTIC presenter. "The event keeps growing, beyond our wildest dreams. I've heard from past workshop students and Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic guests who are flying in from across the country."

Day One kicks off with opening remarks from David Brommer, OPTIC Executive Director. He will be followed by Hopkins, whose lecture entitled "On Thin Ice" will feature pictures and narration focused on the world's thinning ice, receding glaciers, and endangered wildlife. Other lectures include National Geographic photographer Alison Wright's "Photographing People with Passion and Purpose," Kara Mercer's "A Suitcase, Fujifilm and the Open Road," Nikon Ambassador Lucas Gilman's "Capturing the Action," and many more. The day will finish with a cocktail party at the B&H SuperStore sponsored by B&H and Nikon.

Day Two is highlighted by legendary photographer Art Wolfe's "All In A Life's Work: The Creative Process of Art Wolfe" -- an introspective look into Wolfe's creative and efficient processes. The day is filled out with 11 additional lectures covering how to build and manage an Instagram following, tips for landscape photography, tips for street photography, how to choose the right lens, and more. The day will conclude with a Canon Photo Cruise around New York City. Admission to the cruise requires a purchase of at least $50 on either Day One or Day Two. Tickets are limited.

Day Three is the Sony Lindblad Expeditions New York Botanical Garden Photo Walk, where attendees will join National Geographic Photographers and Sony Artisans in a walk around the beautiful gardens. Sony equipment will be available for loan (driver's license and major credit card needed).

Day Four features the popular Critique Sessions from the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Team at the B&H Event Space. Here, a panel of National Geographic photographers will provide an image-by-image critique of a participant's three best photos, offering advice on how to improve their photography. Participants should bring their three best images on a USB thumb drive. Each image must be between 2MB and 5MB and in JPEG format.

"I find the portfolio reviews particularly rewarding," said Hopkins. "Feedback and inspiration goes both ways. I learn so much seeing other people's work, imagining how I would approach the same subject. It's humbling because I must admit that many times I images that I wish were mine, the highest compliment."

"I plan my year around attending OPTIC," added Hopkins. "The event is special because it brings together photographers from all walks of life. It's simply four days of fun, friendship, and photography."

Click here to register for OPTIC 2017 and for complete event details. To view videos from last year's event, click here.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest technology gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/29/11G139850/Images/National_Geographic_and_BHPhoto__Optic_2017-381d046321c8b54fb2278a4bd85119df.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/29/11G139850/Images/BH_Photo-6f3f3459f38680c2a0a14a07a9d2b980.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/29/11G139850/Images/BH_Photo__Optic_2017-e97dbfd98d6f80559f4468d34bd5f250.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/29/11G139850/Images/BHPhoto_Livestream_Optic_2017-32cabc6f1fb9b6f29ef9509a94be3a16.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/29/11G139850/Images/The_WorldThu_Lens-7fa82f461b08a4a187890eb059d536a4.jpg

David Brommer

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/