Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2017 | 11:11
PR Newswire

Cell Signaling Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cell Signaling Market by Type, Pathway, Product, Technology & Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The cell signaling market is projected to reach USD 3.51 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.53 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways also called signal transduction pathways act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

Growth in the medical supplies market is primarily driven by rising incidence of chronic diseases, and availability of funding for cell-based research activities. Other factors that are also positively affecting the growth of this market are technological advancements in cell-based research instruments and growth in life science and biopharmaceutical industries. However, ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell signaling research and the high cost of cell signaling systems are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
  • Availability of Funding for Cell-Based Research
  • Technological Advancements in Cell-Based Research Instruments
  • Growth of End-Use Industries

Restraints

  • High Cost of Cell Signaling Systems
  • Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Signaling Research

Opportunities

  • Emerging Markets
  • Emergence of Microfluidics in Cell Biology Research

Challenges

  • Complexities Related to Antibody and Reagent Development

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Signaling Type

7 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Product

8 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Technology

9 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Pathway

10 Cell Signaling Market, By Application

11 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Key Innovators

Companies Mentioned

  • Abcam PLC (U.K.)
  • Abeomics Inc. (U.S.)
  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.) (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
  • Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)
  • Biovision Inc. (U.S.)
  • Bps Bioscience Inc. (U.S.)
  • Cell Biolabs Inc. (U.S.)
  • Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.)
  • Cisbio Bioassays (France)
  • Full Moon Biosystems Inc. (U.S.)
  • Medical & Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Merck KGaA (Germany)
  • Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)
  • Perkinelmer Inc. (U.S.)
  • Promega Corporation (U.S.)
  • Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Raybiotech Inc. (U.S.)
  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.)
  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)
  • Sino Biological Inc. (U.S.)
  • Stressmarq Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
  • Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5wx27/cell_signaling

