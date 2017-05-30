Cell Signaling Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The cell signaling market is projected to reach USD 3.51 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.53 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways also called signal transduction pathways act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.



Growth in the medical supplies market is primarily driven by rising incidence of chronic diseases, and availability of funding for cell-based research activities. Other factors that are also positively affecting the growth of this market are technological advancements in cell-based research instruments and growth in life science and biopharmaceutical industries. However, ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell signaling research and the high cost of cell signaling systems are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Availability of Funding for Cell-Based Research

Technological Advancements in Cell-Based Research Instruments

Growth of End-Use Industries

Restraints



High Cost of Cell Signaling Systems

Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Signaling Research

Opportunities



Emerging Markets

Emergence of Microfluidics in Cell Biology Research

Challenges



Complexities Related to Antibody and Reagent Development

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Signaling Type



7 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Product



8 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Technology



9 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Pathway



10 Cell Signaling Market, By Application



11 Global Cell Signaling Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Key Innovators



Companies Mentioned



Abcam PLC (U.K.)

Abeomics Inc. (U.S.)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.) (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)

Biovision Inc. (U.S.)

Bps Bioscience Inc. (U.S.)

Cell Biolabs Inc. (U.S.)

Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Cisbio Bioassays ( France )

) Full Moon Biosystems Inc. (U.S.)

Medical & Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Miltenyi Biotec ( Germany )

) Perkinelmer Inc. (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Qiagen N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Raybiotech Inc. (U.S.)

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)

Sino Biological Inc. (U.S.)

Stressmarq Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5wx27/cell_signaling

