

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results for May are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 110.1 in May from 109.6 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the pound and the Swiss franc.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8670 against the pound, 1.0891 against the Swiss franc, 1.1142 against the U.S. dollar and 123.63 against the yen.



