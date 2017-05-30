

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic growth eased sharply in the first quarter, at a faster pace than expected, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from the previous quarter. The quarterly growth for the final three months of 2016 was revised down to 0.7 percent from 1 percent.



Economists had forecast a modest easing to 0.9 percent from the fourth quarter's original 1 percent.



The latest growth was the slowest since the second quarter of 2016, when the economy expanded at the same pace.



Household consumption expenditure grew 0.5 percent and general government consumption expenditure decreased 0.2 percent.



Investments increased 2.5 percent. Exports decreased 0.2 percent and imports grew 0.9 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP increased 2.2 percent in the first quarter.



