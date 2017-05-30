Global Fitness App Market to Grow at a CAGR of 29.4% by 2021 - Rising Number of Product Launches is Driving Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global fitness app market to grow at a CAGR of 29.45% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Fitness App Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising number of oduct launches. The global fitness app market is highly competitive, with numerous local and international players competing against each other.
According to the report, one driver in the market is easy availability of cost-effective apps. Mobile apps are available in both free and paid versions. Paid apps require one-time payment during the installation. Fitness apps are gaining high adoption among individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. Due to limited budget and time, every fitness-conscious individual cannot afford membership in fitness centers or health clubs.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is easy availability of numerous low-quality apps. Difficulties in navigating app stores are one of the major challenges faced by individuals in the global fitness app market. As a result of the high downloading rate of mobile apps, there is a huge growth in the mobile app market, which is encouraging vendors to develop more fitness apps. This, in turn, has resulted in a greater number of quality apps.
Key vendors:
- Azumio
- Fitbit
- Jawbone
- FitnessKeeper
- Under Armour
Other prominent vendors:
- adidas
- Daily Workouts Apps
- Fooducate
- My Diet Coach
- Nike
- Noom
- Polar Electro
- Runtastic
- Samsung Electronics
- Sports Tracking Technologies
- Wahoo Fitness
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by gender
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Buying criteria
Part 11: Decision framework
Part 12: Drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
