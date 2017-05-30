Global Fitness App Market to Grow at a CAGR of 29.4% by 2021 - Rising Number of Product Launches is Driving Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fitness App Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global fitness app market to grow at a CAGR of 29.45% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Fitness App Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising number of oduct launches. The global fitness app market is highly competitive, with numerous local and international players competing against each other.



According to the report, one driver in the market is easy availability of cost-effective apps. Mobile apps are available in both free and paid versions. Paid apps require one-time payment during the installation. Fitness apps are gaining high adoption among individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. Due to limited budget and time, every fitness-conscious individual cannot afford membership in fitness centers or health clubs.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is easy availability of numerous low-quality apps. Difficulties in navigating app stores are one of the major challenges faced by individuals in the global fitness app market. As a result of the high downloading rate of mobile apps, there is a huge growth in the mobile app market, which is encouraging vendors to develop more fitness apps. This, in turn, has resulted in a greater number of quality apps.

Key vendors:



Azumio

Fitbit

Jawbone

FitnessKeeper

Under Armour



Other prominent vendors:



adidas

Daily Workouts Apps

Fooducate

Google

My Diet Coach

Nike

Noom

Polar Electro

Runtastic

Samsung Electronics

Sports Tracking Technologies

Wahoo Fitness



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by gender



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Buying criteria



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fb8ttd/global_fitness

