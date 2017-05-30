Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, would like to announce that it is now an official partner of the SEED Group, a group of diversified companies owned and chaired by The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, who is the cousin of the current ruler of Dubai.

Over the past 16 years, the SEED Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East & North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the SEED Group. The group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the GCC. The SEED Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses more rapidly.

The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in potential business opportunities in the region which meet The Private Office's investment criteria.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global, traveled to Dubai to represent the Company and sign the Cooperation Agreement with Mr. Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of the SEED Group.

"We are very excited about the potential of this strategic partnership with YDreams and are very proud to introduce their hyper-innovative offering into the region. At SEED Group we specialize in assisting unique firms, like YDreams, with establishing a presence in the United Arab Emirates as they expand beyond their home markets. UAE is fast building its reputation as icon for innovation and creativity making companies like YDreams, which is a natural fit into the country's national innovation strategy," stated Mr. Hisham.

Mr. Japiassu said about the Cooperation Agreement, "Negotiations have been ongoing since our last trip here, when we had the pleasure of meeting the SEED Group and their great team. We see Dubai as a perfect fit for our expansion plans. It's a unique ecosystem that thrives in innovation and is always seeking top companies to work with. There are several fields that we will explore and this partnership may bring us close to incredible opportunities. Some of the most creative and ambitious projects in the world are in the UAE. Being part of it was one of our main targets for 2017."

Dubai will host one of the most important events of the 21st century, the Expo 2020, when the city will become the center of the world. Many millions of visitors are expected between its opening day in October 2020 and its closing date in April 2021.

Daniel Japiassu was accompanied by Mr. Omar Halloum, who will be working closely with the SEED Group in new business and relationship development in Dubai and Qatar.

YDreams Global announced on March 15, 2017 that Mr. Omar Halloum has been appointed a consultant to the Company to be the primary liaison for the Middle East and South West Asian countries. Mr. Halloum has been instrumental in negotiating contracts worth over $350 million dollars to date including working directly with or on contracts with companies such as Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, Saudi Aramco and many more throughout the Middle East region.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centred ventures that integrate digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global has developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

YDreams Global announced on May 3rd that it had signed a letter of intent with ESI Technology Expansion Partners. The purpose of the LOI is to execute a viable and commercially attractive strategy to access the Chinese market via a fully financed joint venture and to collaborate with China-EU Future City (CEFC).

Daniel Japiassu, chief executive officer of YDreams Global, stated: "We hope that the LOI represents the beginning of a long partnership. We are honoured to be considered by such a prestigious institution as ESI. The CEFC is an incredible initiative, with several billions of euros of investment to create one of the first, truly smart and sustainable cities in the planet. The YDreams team is ready and capable of developing experiences using multiple technologies, such as virtual reality/augmented reality. We see in projects like this, the potential of exponential growth that we are looking for."

YDreams Global announced on February 22, 2017, that the project "Pixelated Camouflage" created with YDreams' technological partnership, won the top award in the category of architecture by the IF Design Awards held in Germany, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world.

YDreams Global announced on January 26, 2017, that it had entered into an MOU with CRTV to collaborate and develop a virtual reality/viewer immersion entertainment project that would be centered within the movie and entertainment industry. CRTV owns 76 cinemas and has affiliations with 2,000 theatres and cinemas in China.

Mr. Japiassu stated, "We are very pleased to have entered into this MOU with a highly regarded Chinese state owned company such as CRTV. They have deep and wide reaching ties within the Chinese entertainment community and we look forward to building a mutually beneficial relationship."

YDreams Global announced on December 20, 2016, that it had retained acclaimed international law firm Foley & Lardner LLP. YDreams Global will be working directly with two Foley partners: Mr. Robert DuPuy and Mr. Peter Eccles. Mr. DuPuy brings more than three decades of broad legal experience to his clients, including his tenure as chief legal counsel, president and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball. He is a member of the firm's Sports Industry Team. Mr. Eccles has spent much of his career advising clients on cross-border transactions involving Brazil, where he lived as a youth. He has worked as both outside and in-house counsel to U.S. and international clients on a wide range of issues involving investments in emerging markets throughout Latin America, Asia and Africa.

YDreams Global continues discussions with professional sports teams. It is the Company's intention to push into the major league sports sector during 2017. At this stage no deal has yet been finalized.

On December 8, 2016, YDreams Global announced it was contracted to use its Virtual Reality technology in the United States. The first project sold in the United States was released in December in New York City.

On December 1, 2016, the Company announced a plan to create a virtual reality platform to be used by the military and other government agencies such as police departments, fire departments and emergency medical services that could use VR as a training experience. By using this technology for training, for example, the military, police and fire services would be able to experience accurate real-life situations that would be impossible to replicate in physical world exercises.

