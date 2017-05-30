sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 30.05.2017

WKN: A0J3N6 ISIN: NO0010308240 Ticker-Symbol: P7C 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.05.2017 | 11:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Weifa ASA: Ex dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement for Weifa ASA dated 16 February 2017.
The shares in Weifa ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 1.50 as from Wednesday 31 May 2017.
The dividend will be paid on 8 June 2017.

Contact:
Simen Nyberg-Hansen
CFO
+47 9820 6355
simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no (mailto:simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no)



