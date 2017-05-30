Fructose Market Size Worth $5.68 Billion By 2025 | Growth Rate: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfructose marketis expected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing consumption of low-calorie foods and beverages owing to the rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of sugar is expected to boost market demand.

Fructose is majorly used in the production of nutrition bars, soft moist cookies, pourable frozen juice concentrates and energy-reduced products. It is commercially available in syrup and crystalline forms. High fructose corn syrup, which is the major product segment in the market, is expected to experience reduced demand on account of growing concerns regarding obesity.

The high demand in North America can be attributed to low-calorie product category witnessing rapid growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly on account of increasing sales of products in the health and wellness category. The rising health consciousness in the region is expected to further boost the demand for fructose over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Fructose Market Analysis By Product (High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, Fructose Solids), By Application (Beverages, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Confectionary, Bakery & Cereals), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-fructose-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Fructose syrups is the fastest growing product segment and expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 due to increased demand from the beverage manufacturing industry

Fructose solids product segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025 due to increased demand for crystalline fructose in niche applications

Dairy products application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025 on account of technological innovation and the launch of new products in the category

Asia Pacific accounted for 27% of the global market share in 2016 owing to rapid expansion by food ingredient manufacturers in the region

accounted for 27% of the global market share in 2016 owing to rapid expansion by food ingredient manufacturers in the region The market value of fructose in the Central & South America region is expected to grow to USD 716.0 million in 2025, backed by the growing consumption in Brazil , Chile and Argentina

region is expected to grow to in 2025, backed by the growing consumption in , and Manufacturers are moving away from ingredient production and developing customized products for people suffering from diseases caused due to the excessive consumption of sugar

In October 2016 , DuPont launched affordable sugar solutions for fruit drinks in South Asia on account of growing demand for fruit based beverages.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fructose market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Fructose Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) High Fructose Corn Syrup Fructose Syrups Fructose Solids

Fructose Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Beverages Processed Foods Dairy Products Confectionary Bakery & Cereals Others

Fructose Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



