Label Adhesive Market Worth 12.97 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Label Adhesive Marketby Process (PSA, Glue Applied, In-Mold), Technology (Water, Hot Melt, Solvent-based), Substrate Type (PET, Metal Container, Polyolefin Bottle), Application (Permanent, Freezer, High Temperature), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 10.21 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.

The advent of low VOC content technology, introduction of cost-saving products, and emerging middle class are factors driving the growth of the label adhesive market. Increasing adoption of low-cost flexible packaging, fast curing time of label adhesive, increasing demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs) in the packaging industry, including labeling market, are factors driving the label adhesive market. Innovations in terms of applications of label adhesives are expected to fuel the growth of the label adhesive market during the forecast period.

Among process, the pressure sensitive adhesive segment is leading the label adhesive market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs) are preferred over other processes. The use of PSAs is increasing in commodity products in component bonding and packaging in the form of tapes, labels, and graphics. Increasing adoption of low-cost flexible packaging, fast curing time of PSAs, increasing demand for PSAs in the packaging industry, including the labelling market, are factors driving thelabel adhesive market. The pressure sensitive adhesive segment of the label adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among technologies, the water-based technology segment of the label adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The water-based technology segment of the label adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to various properties, such as low VOC content, and cheaper as compared to other technologies. Water based label adhesives tolerate a wide temperature range, but their bonding properties may break down over time.

The Asia-Pacific label adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific Label Adhesive Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising demand for label adhesive from economies of the Asia-Pacific region, which include India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region are also fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific label adhesive market.

Avery Dennison (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3 M (U.S.), BOSTIK S.A (France), H.B Fuller (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Herma (Germany), UPM RAFLATAC (U.S.), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), and ITL Apparel label solution (U.K.) among others, are the key players operating in the label adhesive market.

