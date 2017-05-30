

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Cobell Limited from the Managing Partners. Cobell is the largest supplier of processed fruit and vegetable juices in Great Britain and a leading supplier across Europe. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place at the beginning of July 2017.



Cobell generated sales of about 58 million euros in 2016 and employs 56 people. Symrise will continue to run Cobell's activities under the well-established Cobell brand.



