Gary Herwitz On Essential Features of Achieving Cost Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / In today's corporate world, optimization in the logistics of a business has become just as important as the quality of the product or service. Gary Herwitz, the Founder and Managing Partner of CoMetrics Partners, a management consultant firm named one of the 50 "smartest" companies by The Silicon Review, recently sat down with Fashion Mannuscript to discuss just how essential these operations have become. In the compelling interview, Herwitz also identified several key reasons why CoMetrics has been able to consistently achieve cost efficiency for successful firms as well as troubled businesses that were in need of a turnaround.

"To maximize operating efficiencies, Operations, Finance and IT, who normally work in silos, must work closely together," Gary Herwitz explained to Fashion Mannuscript's Debra Haze. Few CFOs have strong operations experience, and operations managers are generally not versed in financial and management reporting. Consumer product companies can have great design and product, however inefficiencies in the back-end can often determine the difference between profitability and losses. The primary difference between CoMetrics and other management consultants, revealed Herwitz, is an in-depth understanding of finance, operations and IT and a unique skill-set to synergize them. At the beginning of every project, CoMetrics analyzes each aspect of the client company's operations with a business diagnostic in order to determine where the opportunities are and what challenges must be overcome. Herwitz noted that one of the most important aspects the firm looks at is the number of stock keeping units (SKUs), "We spend quite a bit of time analyzing SKU productivity. Too many SKUs result in material inefficiencies ranging from not maximizing production negotiations, excess development, and poor inventory management."

With these in depth observations, Herwitz quickly found that after product and payroll, inbound and outbound logistics are often a business's largest expense. To help companies take control of their supply chain management, the CoMetrics team developed a proprietary technology system that interfaces with importers in a state-of-the-art fashion. "Through our cargo management platform, we generally can achieve savings of 10 to 15 percent," said Herwitz. Systematizing the entire process, from purchase order to receipt at the warehouse, allows for a more efficient process that can also be integrated with the general leger, saving time, money, and labor.

Gary Herwitz is the founder and Managing Partner of CoMetrics Partners, an industry-leading firm in the development of innovative growth strategies, streamlined business processes, and efficient operating procedures. The former President of one of the twenty largest accounting firms in the nation, he founded CoMetrics with the goal to provide strategic insight to middle market companies with a focus in the consumer products sector. In addition to overseeing the everyday operations of the firm, Herwitz is a Board Member for the Exceed Network, a nonprofit advisory firm that offers consulting and educational services for small businesses. He also is on the Board of fashion designer Nicole Miller and the Moret Group, one of the nation's largest active wear manufacturers and distributors.

