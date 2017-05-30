TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

30 May 2017

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces that Mr Ian Burns resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the board of TSX Venture Exchange listed Montreux Capital Corp (now renamed Assure Holdings Corp), effective 26 May 2017.

