Monday was the first day of applications submission. Projects selected in the tender must be commissioned between 2018 and 2022.

Russia's Administrator of the Trading System announced it has launched on Monday an auction to select large-scale renewable energy projects. The tender is open to solar, wind and hydropower projects and is expected to award contracts for projects with a combined capacity of 1.9 GW.

According to the Russian Association of Wind Power Industry (RAWI), all of the 1,900 MW of applications can be submitted for the tender this year. Of this capacity, however, only 250 MW will be commissioned in 2018, while another 300 MW must come online in 2019. In 2020, around 350 MW of project will have to be connected to the grid, while in the following ...

