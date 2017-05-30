42Gears Solves Alkem's Long-standing Problem of Field Device Misuse

BANGALORE, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears, a leading Enterprise Mobility company, recently worked with Alkem Laboratories, one of the biggest Indian pharmaceutical companies to help secure on-field mobile devices from misuse and to enhance workforce productivity.

Alkem provides Lenovo Android tablets with pre-installed sales applications to its medical representatives for product presentations to medical practitioners, physicians and doctors. This has made the interactions more engaging. It has also eased the dissemination of new product information to medical representatives irrespective of their location.

But, these devices are prone to accidental or intentional misuse that can lead to device malfunction, data loss and reduction in efficiency. It was crucial for Alkem to protect and gain control over these field devices. They wanted to lock-down medical representatives' devices with access to only specified applications and also restrict usage of certain tablet functionalities. Alkem also required a central console to monitor enrolled devices for data consumption, provide remote support and push content and software upgrades.

Alkem evaluated multiple EMM solutions in the market which could enable device lockdown and offer centralized management capability for field devices. Alkem chose42Gears EMM Suite as it catered to their specific requirements, without compromising on user experience. With 42Gears' products, Alkem was able to remotely manage field devices, restrict access to device settings and disable Factory Reset feature.

Mr. Dhairasheel Deshmukh, Asst. General Manager, Alkem, spoke about the pioneering technology integration - "The need to secure company data, provide access to approved apps, and to put restrictions on certain functionalities like Factory Reset, was the major pain point for Alkem. With 42Gears' EMM platform we were successful in supervising and putting a check on the device mismanagement."

Prakash Gupta, CTO, 42Gears - "Tablets in pharmaceutical industry and especially with medical reps are powerful tools for sharing information effectively. Our products provide the necessary safeguards to the infrastructure and also the ability to provide seamless support to the on-field workforce. We are happy to see Alkem being benefitted from this implementation."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and on-premise cloud-based EMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise end points. More than 6100 customers across 105 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and company-owned device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail.

For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com

About Alkem Laboratories Limited

Alkem is one of the biggest Indian pharmaceutical companies based out of India, engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and neutraceutical products. Alkem has been ranked the No.1 anti-infective company in India for the past 10 years and is featured amongst the leading pharmaceutical companies in the therapeutic segments of gastro-intestinal, pain management, and vitamins/minerals/nutrients.

For more information, please visit http://www.alkemlabs.com

