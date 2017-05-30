sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 30.05.2017

30.05.2017 | 11:41
Research and Markets - Global $619.1 Million Metal Matrix Composite Market 2017-2021 with Materion, 3M, CPS Technologies, Metal Matrix Cast Composites, GKN Sinter Metals & Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Metal Matrix Composite Market by Type (Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Refractory MMC), Production Technology, Reinforcement (Continuous, Discontinuous, Particle), End Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global MMCs market is projected to reach USD 619.1 Million by 2021 in terms of value, at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2016 to 2021

MMCs offer excellent properties such as high yield strength and tensile strength, high thermal efficiency, better conductivity, and corrosion and chemical resistance. So, the use of MMCs is increasing in various end-use industries such as aerospace, ground transportation, thermal management, and industrial sector. The growing need for lightweight and strong alternative materials in aerospace and ground transportation industry is one of the major drivers for the MMCs market.

The global MMCs market is segmented into product types, end-user industries, reinforcement type, production technology, and region. The ground transportation end-use application has largest market share in terms of value and volume in 2016. This is due to established and proven applications of MMCs in engine components and in brake discs. The ground transportation market is projected to grow at higher rate because of the demand of MMCs based materials in automotive and in rail applications.

The MMCs market by product type is segmented into aluminum MMC, magnesium MMC, refractory MMC, and others. The aluminum MMC holds the largest market share in terms of both value and volume, because of its better properties and comparatively low production cost. Based on the reinforcement type, the market is segmented into continuous, discontinuous, and particles. The discontinuous reinforced MMC market is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest and the fastest growing region in the MMCs market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of established MMC manufactures and increased consumption of MMC in the aerospace and transportation industries in the region. Difficult manufacturing processes and lack of awareness about the MMC technology are restricting the market growth.

Materion Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), CPS Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Metal Matrix Cast Composites (U.S.), GKN Sinter Metals (U.K.), Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany) are some of the major players in the MMCs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

7 Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Product Type

8 Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Production Technology

9 Metal Matrix Composite Market, By Reinforcement Type

10 Metal Matrix Composite Market, By End-Use Industry

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zgb5s2/metal_matrix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire