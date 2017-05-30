ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of Industrial SDN-based tools for operational networks, will be presenting at OCTANe's Technology Innovation Forum (TIF) this Thursday (June 1).

The two-day Technology Innovation Forum (June 1-2) at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel is expected to draw nearly 900 attendees, including industry executives, entrepreneurs, strategic partners and investors.

Veracity is among a select group of eight innovative tech companies that have recently engaged in OCTANe's LaunchPad SBDC (Small Business Development Center) panel evaluation process. The LaunchPad SBDC network connects high-caliber entrepreneurs, industry experts, established companies and investors to fuel ideas, develop resource connections and help local start-ups grow.

Veracity's CEO Paul Myer will be presenting the company's business model on Thursday in a unique format in which six judges representing various types of investors -- from VCs to investment bankers to corporate venture groups -- will select a winning presentation from among the eight companies. The judges' selection will be based on factors such as commercial, technical and financial viability and quality of presentation.

"This is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase Veracity's innovative approach to protecting critical control systems at utilities such as power plants and water treatment facilities," Myer said. "Cybersecurity will no doubt be top of mind for many of the Forum's attendees, so we're very excited to be able to share our vision and Veracity's business model, and walk Forum attendees through our innovative technology."

He added: "We're grateful to OCTANe and its LaunchPad team for working with us and for giving us this great opportunity to address such an impressive cross-section of players in Southern California's technology, business and investment communities."

Added OCTANe CEO Bill Carpou: "We are seeing a tremendous amount of innovation occurring in Orange County and the Greater Southern California area, and TIF is providing an important platform for an exchange of ideas and contacts. Key to our mission is to introduce innovative companies like Veracity to a broad range of influential players who are part of our regional technology, investment, business and education ecosystem."

About Veracity Industrial Networks™ Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is a secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN™ network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io.

