

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in May, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, edged down to 58.0 in May from April's 6-year high of 58.1. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Accelerating production growth, strong inflows of new orders and sharp job creation were all major contributors towards the sector's robust growth performance.



On the price front, input price inflation inflation eased for the second successive month in May and output prices rose at a slower rate for the first time in three months.



Finally, sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook remained strongly positive in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX