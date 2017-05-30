Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market 2017-2022: Increased Traction for Emergence of Technologies Such as Cloud Computing and Mobility - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market by Component Type (Client Side, Server Side, and Professional Services), User Type (Large Enterprises and SMES), Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The IoT operating systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.9% and expected to grow from USD 289.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,721.3 Million by 2022, owing to the increase in social networking sites, which has led to sharing of large amounts of personal and private data across multiple platforms.

There is an increased need for solutions to make sure that the personal and private data of individuals is not falling into malicious hands. There is a risk that people can make tremendous misuse of personal data of individuals, such as photos, geolocations, web surfing history, and online purchase history. Furthermore, with the increase in social engagement, there is also an increased need for consistent data delivery in various functional departments to ensure cohesiveness and better communication among them.



The IoT operating systems market is segmented on the basis of components, user types, application areas, and regions. The components are segmented into client side, server side, and professional services. Professional services hold the largest market size among the components of IoT operating systems, on account of the growing need for consulting, deployment and integration, and maintenance and support services. The user type segment is categorized into large enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). The application area segment is categorized into smart building and home automation, industrial manufacturing and automation, capillary networks management, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increased Traction for Emergence of Technologies Such as Cloud Computing and Mobility

Growing Online Data Sharing and Byod

Adoption By Sme's are Populating Growth of IoT Operating Systems

Need for Data Consistency

Opportunities



Increased Traction for Vulnerability Assessment and Risk Mitigation

Deployment of IoT Data Maturity Model

Unified View of Resources Using Operating Systems for All Stakeholders

End-To-End Cross-Platform Solutions

Challenges



Scalability of IoT System and Application

Private Data of Individuals at Risk

Aligning IoT Data Management Strategy With Organizational Strategic Initiatives

Restraints



Software Licensing and Ip Violation of Operating Systems

Lack of Consistency Among Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 IoT Operating Systems Market Analysis, By Component



7 IoT Operating Systems Market Analysis, By User Type



8 IoT Operating Systems Market Analysis, By Application Area



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Company Profiles



Apple, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Blackberry Limited

Canonical Ltd

ENEA AB

Esol Co. Ltd.

Google, Inc.

Green Hills Software

Kaspersky Lab

Mentor Graphics Corporation, A Subsidiary of Siemens

Microsoft Corporation

SYSGO AG, A Subsidiary of Thales Group

Wind River

Wittenstein

