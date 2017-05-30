In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, GN Store Nord A/S has received notice of the following dealings with GN Store Nord A/S' shares and affiliated securities by executive employees and their closely related parties.



Name: Anders Hedegaard Position: Member of executive management Issuer: GN Store Nord A/S Type of security: Shares Type of transaction: Exercise of warrants and sale of shares Trade date: May 30, 2017 Number of shares granted in connection with 21,708 warrant exercise: Exercise price paid (DKK): 3,547,552 Market value of shares granted (DKK): 4,233,060 Number of shares sold: 19,918 Value of shares sold (DKK): 3,884,617 Net gain pre-tax (DKK): 337,065 GN shares held after transactions: 12,190



Name: Nikolai Bisgaard Position: Employee elected member of the board of directors Issuer: GN Store Nord A/S Type of security: Shares Type of transaction: Exercise of warrants and sale of shares Trade date: May 30, 2017 Number of shares granted in connection with 1,840 warrant exercise: Exercise price paid (DKK): 247,110 Market value of shares granted (DKK): 358,800 Number of shares sold: 3,701 Value of shares sold (DKK): 722,626 Net gain pre-tax (DKK): 475,516 GN shares held after transactions: 570



For further information please contact:



Peter Justesen



VP - Investor Relations & Treasury



GN Store Nord A/S



Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



