CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Annual Financial Report

PART I
STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017
(' in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedYear ended
31.03.201731.12.201631.03.201631.03.201731.03.2016
AuditedUnauditedAuditedAuditedAudited
1Income from operations
Revenue from operations1284.491160.121205.294761.434224.84
Other income35.0258.5071.03200.41226.33
Total Income1319.511218.621276.324961.844451.17
2Expenses
(a) Cost of materials consumed877.34747.58762.143144.712767.09
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade107.4426.9144.70225.12118.29
(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,
work-in-progress and stock-in-trade		 (109.65) (0.22) (15.45) (168.12) (63.59)
(d) Employee benefits expense85.6788.0894.43358.32362.69
(e) Finance Costs55.8247.0919.10163.8339.77
(f) Depreciation and amortisation expense21.7323.5321.3791.7498.63
(g) Other expenses242.33213.98241.11889.41815.39
Total Expenses1280.681146.951167.404705.014138.27
3Profit before exceptional items and tax38.8371.67108.92256.83312.90
4Exceptional items (net)(57.88)(35.94)(1426.01)(99.80)(1451.71)
5Profit / (loss) before tax(19.05)35.73(1317.09)157.03(1138.81)
6Tax Expenses(10.09)(10.31)5.81(0.70)45.30
7Profit / (loss) from continuing operations after tax(8.96)46.04(1322.90)157.73(1184.11)
8Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations before tax (3.21)(29.87)(1.22)(33.27)146.70
9Tax expense on discontinued operations----61.31
10Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations after tax(3.21)(29.87)(1.22)(33.27)85.39
11Profit / (loss) for the period / year(12.17)16.17(1324.12)124.46(1098.72)
12Other comprehensive income:
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss4.32(50.98)(35.26)(54.95)(47.88)
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss(0.93)0.892.381.736.75
13Total comprehensive income after tax(8.78)(33.92)(1357.00)71.24(1139.85)
14Paid-up equity share capital125.35125.35125.35125.35125.35
(Face value of equity share of ' 2 each)
15Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve as per balance sheet4073.944002.70
16Earnings Per Share (for continuing operations) (of - 2 each)
(a) Basic(0.14)0.74(21.11)2.52(18.89)
(b) Diluted(0.14)0.74(21.11)2.52(18.89)
Earnings Per Share (for discontinued operations) (of ' 2 each)
(a) Basic(0.05)(0.48)(0.02)(0.53)1.36
(b) Diluted(0.05)(0.48)(0.02)(0.53)1.36
Earnings Per Share (for continuing operations and discontinued operations) (of ' 2 each)
(a) Basic(0.19)0.26(21.13)1.99(17.53)
(b) Diluted(0.19)0.26(21.13)1.99(17.53)

STANDALONE SEGMENT-WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017
(' in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedYear ended
31.03.201731.12.201631.03.201631.03.201731.03.2016
AuditedUnauditedAuditedAuditedAudited
1.Segment Revenue:
(a) Power Systems704.16636.30708.802684.052424.68
(b) Industrial Systems580.66523.85496.752078.001800.54
Total1284.821160.151205.554762.054225.22
Less: Inter-Segment Revenue0.330.030.260.620.38
Total income from operations1284.491160.121205.294761.434224.84
2.Segment Results:
[Profit / (loss) before tax and finance
costs from each segment]
(a) Power Systems54.3864.1149.49208.00116.98
(b) Industrial Systems36.8954.2655.73190.04174.28
Total91.27118.37105.22398.04291.26
Less:
(i) Finance costs55.8247.0919.10163.8339.77
(ii) Other un-allocable expenditure
net of un-allocable income(3.38)(0.39)(22.80)(22.62)(61.41)
Add:
(i) Exceptional items (net)(57.88)(35.94)(1426.01)(99.80)(1451.71)
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities
before tax		(19.05)35.73(1317.09)157.03(1138.81)
3.Segment Assets:
(a) Power Systems2265.252148.132192.022265.252192.02
(b) Industrial Systems965.13886.28823.02965.13823.02
(c) Unallocable4000.124340.763289.854000.123289.85
(d) Discontinued Operations160.63248.97320.32160.63320.32
Total segment assets 7391.137624.146625.217391.136625.21
4.Segment Liabilities:
(a) Power Systems949.08926.541047.91949.081047.91
(b) Industrial Systems405.64395.71328.83405.64328.83
(c) Unallocable287.70401.33213.41287.70213.41
(d) Discontinued Operations0.9812.2080.590.9880.59
Total segment liabilities1643.401735.781670.741643.401670.74

STANDALONE STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(' in crore)
ParticularsAs at 31.03.2017As at 31.03.2016
AuditedAudited
AASSETS
1Non-current Assets:
(a) Property, plant and equipment1232.781296.04
(b) Capital work-in-progress8.232.00
(c) Investment property--
(d) Other intangible assets46.2350.53
(e) Intangible assets under development28.0137.95
(f) Financials assets
(i) Investments440.65481.69
(ii) Loans6.649.44
(iii) Others46.8944.57
(g) Other non-current assets3.180.64
Sub-total Non-current Assets 1812.611922.86
2Current Assets:
(a) Inventories750.76407.17
(b) Financials assets
(i)Investments5.220.95
(ii)Trade receivables1480.371642.99
(iii)Cash and cash equivalents554.48510.41
(iv)Bank balances other than (iii) above1.271.62
(v)Loans1466.971051.05
(vi)Others204.27287.42
(c) Current tax assets (net)51.8626.46
(d) Other current assets902.69522.68
Sub-total Current Assets 5417.894450.75
3 Assets classified as held for sale and
discontinued operations		160.63251.60
TOTAL - ASSETS 7391.136625.21
BEQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
(a) Equity Share capital125.35125.35
(b) Other equity4073.944002.70
Sub-total Equity4199.294128.05
Liabilities
1Non-current Liabilities:
(a) Financials liabilities
(i)Borrowings503.604.15
(ii)Other financial liabilities1.101.21
(b) Provisions59.7752.70
(c) Deferred tax liabilities (net)214.75240.25
Sub-total Non-current Liabilities779.22298.31
2Current Liabilities:
(a) Financials liabilities
(i)Borrowings710.23578.18
(ii)Trade payables1091.331047.40
(iii)Other financial liabilities255.36148.40
(b) Other current liabilities285.97319.15
(c) Provisions68.7575.62
Sub-total Current Liabilities2411.642168.75
3Liabilities associated with group of assets classified as held for sale and discontinued operations0.9830.10
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES7391.136625.21

Notes on standalone financial results:

1. The above audited standalone financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on 26th May, 2017.

2. Exceptional items include the following:

(' crore)
ParticularsQuarter endedYear ended
31.03.201731.12.201631.03.201631.03.201731.03.2016
Amount paid towards Sales tax Amnesty scheme(5.73)(3.39)-(9.12)-
Amount paid towards final settlement of Litigation claims(20.00)--(20.00)-
Unrealised exchange gain / (loss) on loans and advances(32.15)(32.55)(11.07)(70.68)57.02
Profit on sale of portion of land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai----246.30
Liquidation of investment in subsidiary company - Crompton Greaves Holdings Mauritius Limited----31.63
Profit on sale of investment in joint venture - CG Lucy Switchgear Limited----39.51
Provision made against loan given to subsidiaries net of exchange gain--(862.90)-(1272.90)
Provision made against investment in subsidiaries--(545.86)-(545.86)
Compensation to employees pursuant to voluntary retirement scheme----(1.23)
One-time payment to former CEO & Managing Director--(6.18)-(6.18)
Total(57.88)(35.94)(1426.01)(99.80)(1451.71)

3. Other comprehensive income is in respect of fair valuation of other investment and employee benefits.

4. Discontinued businesses:

a. In respect of discontinued Distribution Franchise business (Jalgaon), the Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have raised demand on each other and the matter is under dispute. The Company and MSEDCL are in the process of constituting a Permanent Dispute Resolution Body (PDRB) to arrive at a solution in near future. The Company does not expect any adverse impact with respect to above.

b. The Company has concluded the sale transaction of its B2B Automation business, which was transferred under slump sale transaction agreement to ZIV automation India Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) to Alfanar on 6th March, 2017. Consequently, the company has recorded the loss of ' 7.15 crore which is disclosed under the Discontinued Operation.

c. Details of the discontinued businesses as on 31st March, 2017 included therein are given below in terms of the requirement of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105:

' crore
Particulars Quarter Year ended
31.03.2017 31.12.2016 31.03.2016 31.03.2017 31.03.2016
Gross Sales / Income from Operations-17.1234.6151.012071.13
Profit / (Loss) before Tax(3.21)(29.87)(1.22)(33.27)146.70
Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax(3.21)(29.87)(1.22)(33.27)85.39

5. The Company has changed its name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited with effect from 27th February, 2017.

6. Figures of the previous quarters / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary to correspond with the current quarter / year. Hence, the corresponding component figures are comparable with all respective quarters / year financial results.

For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Place: New DelhiK.N. Neelkant
Date: 26th May, 2017CEO & Managing Director
DIN: 05122610

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017
(' in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedYear ended
31.03.2017 31.12.2016 31.03.201631.03.201731.03.2016
Audited Unaudited Audited AuditedAudited
1Income from operations
Revenue from operations1710.061428.051850.676119.755594.95
Other income23.246.1633.5268.70111.49
Total income 1733.301434.211884.196188.455706.44
2Expenses
(a) Cost of materials consumed1091.44911.691177.463945.883476.67
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade118.7226.9040.66236.41118.16
(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,
work-in-progress and stock-in-trade (61.43) (28.06)54.50 168.17)16.78
(d) Employee benefits expense125.78131.65147.86537.10559.01
(e) Finance costs62.4851.0828.96188.0379.97
(f) Depreciation and amortisation expense43.7734.1045.13149.99171.65
(g) Other expenses317.41262.70275.341098.32994.13
Total expenses1698.171390.061769.915987.565416.37
3Profit before share of profit / (loss) in associates and joint venture, exceptional items and tax35.1344.15114.28200.89290.07
4Share of profit / (loss) in associates and joint venture(0.63)(0.34)(0.40)(1.57)1.20
5Exceptional items (net)(69.34)(3.39)39.74(72.73)(111.26)
6Profit/ (loss) before tax(34.84)40.42153.62126.59180.01
7Tax expense(3.09)(8.01)8.2616.6066.73
8Net profit / (loss) from continuing operations after tax(31.75)48.43145.36109.99113.28
9Loss from discontinued operations before tax (417.31)(74.23)(195.48)(611.47)(491.50)
10Tax expense/ (credits) on discontinued operations(5.06)(0.69)42.78(10.85)82.40
11Loss from discontinued operations after tax(412.25)(73.54)(238.26)(600.62)(573.90)
12Net loss for the period / year (444.00)(25.11)(92.90)(490.63)(460.62)
13Other comprehensive income:
(a) (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss1.50(50.98)(33.21)(57.77)(45.83)
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss(0.22)0.892.382.446.75
(b) (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss(26.48)(53.37)21.8758.86136.56
14Total comprehensive income after tax(469.20)(128.57)(101.86)(487.10)(363.14)
15Total comprehensive income attributable to:
(a) Equity holders of the parent(469.21)(128.62)(102.43)(487.33)(361.81)
(b) Non-controlling interests(0.01)(0.05)(0.57)(0.23)1.33
16Paid-up equity share capital125.35125.35125.35125.35125.35
(Face value of equity share of ' 2 each)
17Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve as per the balance sheet3985.744471.81
18Earnings Per Equity Share (for continuing operation) (of ' 2 each)
(a) Basic(0.50)0.772.311.751.83
(b) Diluted(0.50)0.772.311.751.83
Earnings Per Equity Share (for discontinued operations) (of ' 2 each)
(a) Basic(6.58)(1.17)(3.80)(9.58)(9.16)
(b) Diluted(6.58)(1.17)(3.80)(9.58)(9.16)
Earnings Per Equity Share (for continuing and discontinued operations) (of ' 2 each)
(a) Basic(7.08)(0.40)(1.49)(7.83)(7.33)
(b) Diluted(7.08)(0.40)(1.49)(7.83)(7.33)

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT-WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017
(' in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedYear ended
31.03.201731.12.2016 31.03.201631.03.201731.03.2016
AuditedUnauditedAuditedAuditedAudited
1.Segment Revenue:
(a) Power Systems1057.84846.191270.273739.403474.22
(b) Industrial Systems646.21578.73578.992360.612118.80
(c) Others6.343.161.8420.3613.60
Total1710.391428.081851.106120.375606.62
Less: Inter-Segment Revenue0.330.030.430.6211.67
Total income from operations1710.061428.051850.676119.755594.95
2.Segment Results:
[Profit / (loss) before tax and finance
costs from each segment]
(a) Power Systems90.78109.68121.38384.36328.63
(b) Industrial Systems28.8443.0443.31156.49138.87
(c) Others(0.30)0.482.330.08(1.00)
Total119.32153.20167.02540.93466.50
Less:
(i) Finance costs62.4851.0828.96188.0379.97
(ii) Other un-allocable expenditure
net of un-allocable income21.7157.9723.78152.0196.46
Add:
(i) Share of profit / (loss) in associates and
joint venture		(0.63)(0.34)(0.40)(1.57)1.20
(ii) Exceptional items (net)(69.34)(3.39)39.74(72.73)(111.26)
Profit/ (loss) from ordinary activities before tax(34.84)40.42153.62126.59180.01
3. Segment Assets:
(a) Power Systems3321.213232.473218.173321.213218.17
(b) Industrial Systems1437.711390.861385.331437.711385.33
(c) Others34.1132.5033.0334.1133.03
(d) Unallocable2244.612598.111928.382244.611928.38
(e) Discontinued Operations3017.084057.584276.853017.084276.85
Total segment assets10054.7211311.5210841.7610054.7210841.76
4. Segment Liabilities:
(a) Power Systems1514.641447.621475.011514.641475.01
(b) Industrial Systems482.27480.54408.78482.27408.78
(c) Others6.848.236.016.846.01
(d) Unallocable209.72255.66119.78209.72119.78
(e) Discontinued Operations1151.531444.841725.721151.531725.72
Total segment liabilities3365.003636.893735.303365.003735.30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(' in crore)
ParticularsAs at 31.03.2017As at 31.03.2016
AuditedAudited
AASSETS
1Non-current Assets:
(a)Property, plant and equipment1376.291500.74
(b)Capital work-in-progress28.1814.23
(c)Investment property--
(d)Goodwill143.54468.41
(e)Other intangible assets184.79618.51
(f)Intangible assets under development33.3075.47
(g)Financial assets
(i)Investments203.92230.32
(ii)Loans6.659.44
(h)Deferred tax assets26.6289.87
(i)Other non-current assets3.210.97
Sub-total Non-current assets2006.503007.96
2Current Assets:
(a)Inventories882.10585.01
(b)Financial assets
(i)Investments5.220.95
(ii)Trade receivables1877.152077.01
(iii)Cash and cash equivalents724.49792.41
(iv)Bank balances other than (iii) above36.224.48
(v)Loans76.2531.95
(vi)Others173.28238.37
(c)Current tax assets (net)70.5738.31
(d)Other current assets1212.48571.09
Sub-total Current assets5057.764339.58
3Assets classified as held for sale and discontinued operations3123.843690.88
TOTAL - ASSETS10188.1011038.42
BEQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
(a)Equity Share capital125.35125.35
(b)Other equity3985.744471.81
Sub-total Equity4111.094597.16
1Non-current Liabilities:
(a)Financial liabilities
(i)Borrowings503.80599.02
(ii)Other financial liabilities1.141.25
(b)Provisions71.2152.77
(c)Deferred tax liabilities262.30342.71
(d)Other non-current liabilities0.946.34
Sub-total Non-current liabilities839.391002.09
2Current Liabilities:
(a)Financial liabilities
(i)Borrowings710.67692.21
(ii)Trade payables1383.141302.65
(iii)Other financial liabilities404.28365.93
(b)Other current liabilities556.24420.14
(c)Provisions84.0880.43
Sub-total Current liabilities3138.412861.36
3Liabilities associated with group of assets classified as held for sale and discontinued operations2099.212577.81
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES10188.1011038.42

Notes on consolidated financial results:

1. The above audited consolidated financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on 26th May, 2017.

2. Exceptional items include the following:

(' crore)
ParticularsQuarter endedYear ended
31.03.201731.12.201631.03.201631.03.201731.03.2016
Amount paid towards Sales tax Amnesty scheme(5.73)(3.39)-(9.12)-
Amount paid towards final settlement of Litigation claims(20.00)--(20.00)-
Profit on sale of portion of land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai----246.30
Profit on sale of investment in joint venture - CG Lucy Switchgear Limited----13.93
Provision made against loan given to subsidiaries net of exchange gain--86.23-(323.77)
Compensation to employees pursuant to voluntary retirement scheme----(1.23)
One-time payment to former CEO & Managing Director--(6.18)-(6.18)
Impairment of Goodwill(43.61)-(40.31)(43.61)(40.31)
Total(69.34)(3.39)39.74(72.73)(111.26)

3. Other comprehensive income is in respect of fair valuation of exposure in foreign subsidiaries, other investment and employee benefits.

4. Discontinuing businesses:

a. In respect of discontinued Distribution Franchise business (Jalgaon), the Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have raised demand on each other and the matter is under dispute. The Company and MSEDCL are in the process of constituting a Permanent Dispute Resolution Body (PDRB) to arrive at a solution in near future. The Company does not expect any adverse impact with respect to above.

b. The Company has concluded the sale transaction of its B2B Automation business, comprising of ZIV Aplicaciones y Technologia, S. L, (Spain), its subsidiaries alongwith the related Automation business in United Kingdom, Ireland, France and India to Alfanar on 6th March, 2017. Consequently, the company has recorded the loss of ' 239.78 crore which is disclosed under the Discontinued Operation.

c. The Company in its Board meeting held on 10th February, 2017

I. Has decided to divest its two Indian subsidiaries namely Crompton Greaves Consumer Products Limited (CGCPL) and CG Power Solutions Limited (CGPSOL) and it's in the process of identifying prospective buyer. Accordingly, these have been classified as discontinuing business.

II. Has decided to classify PT. CG Power systems Indonesia as continuing operation considering the potential growth opportunities of the business.

However, overseas power T&D business of the Company at Hungary, Ireland, France, US and Belgium will continue to be reflected as discontinuing operations.

d. Details of the discontinued businesses as on 31st March, 2017 included therein are given below in terms of the requirement of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105:

' crore
Particulars Quarter Year ended
31.03.2017 31.12.2016 31.03.2016 31.03.2017 31.03.2016
Gross Sales / Income from Operations704.00827.651083.153298.436130.77
Loss before Tax(417.31)(74.23)(195.48)(611.47)(491.50)
Net Loss after Tax(412.25)(73.54)(238.26)(600.62)(573.90)

5. The Company has changed its name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited with effect from 27th February, 2017.

6. Figures of the previous quarters / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary to correspond with the current quarter / year. Hence, the corresponding component figures are comparable with all respective quarters / year financial results.

For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Place: New DelhiK.N. Neelkant
Date: 26th May, 2017CEO & Managing Director
DIN: 05122610

