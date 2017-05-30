Forbes Ventures Plc - Temporary Suspension

PR Newswire
London, May 30
Forbes Ventures
Forbes
Temporary Suspension
Forbes Ventures announces that it has requested that trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.001 pence ("Ordinary Shares") on the NEX Exchange Growth Market be suspended, pending completion of the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2016.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss - Non-Executive Chairman
+44 20 3301 9346
NEX Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller and Fungai Ndoro
+44 20 7469 0930