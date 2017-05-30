Forbes Ventures Plc - Temporary Suspension

30 May 2017

Forbes Ventures

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Temporary Suspension

Forbes Ventures announces that it has requested that trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.001 pence ("Ordinary Shares") on the NEX Exchange Growth Market be suspended, pending completion of the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2016.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

