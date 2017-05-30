Egencia CTO Relocates from Seattle to Paris to Support Global Growth Initiatives

LONDON, May 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Following a strong first quarter of 2017, Egencia announces that Chief Technology Officer Alex Kaluzny will re-locate to Paris from Seattle to better support the company's global growth initiatives and team structure, which is spread across Europe, the U.S. and India.

This move is part of the recent Egencia global reorganisation as it looks to grow market share globally. Last year, the company opened offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Kaluzny was previously based in Bellevue, Washington, home of a robust Egencia development team and headquarters of Expedia, Inc. and other technology giants. The move to Europe was driven by the growth of technology and development teams outside of the U.S. - which have grown twice as fast as those in the U.S. over the last two years - and a need to compete in a global race for talent.

"As a company, we want to put key players in strategic regions to spearhead business growth. My proximity to Egencia development staff in France will help us compete for talent outside of the U.S., which in turn contributes to our global success. By moving to Paris, I can get more facetime with the teams and hopefully be a more effective leader across the regions," says Kaluzny.

The company is growing fast, with operations in 65 countries worldwide. In 2016, Egencia revenue grew 16 percent YoY to $462 million, and major product developments included the market-leading, intuitive Egencia smartwatch app and a new travel intelligence dashboard for easier reporting for travel managers. In October, the business travel company announced a new global organisation to support their ambition to be the "most business traveller centric company in the world."

Kaluzny's move is a logical step in maintaining a successful global organisational structure. He explains, "At Egencia, there are only two levels of hierarchy below senior technology leadership - team manager and functional domain leader. We promote this structure to streamline responsibilities and give people ownership of their work. And it works. But it also means the role of each one of us becomes critical to Egencia's success. My move to Paris will help ensure I can provide full-time support to all team members globally."

Christophe Peymirat, CCO at Egencia comments, "Alex's move is indicative of our culture. Two things we all have in common in the Expedia family is a passion for travel, and a belief in the power of diversity. With a truly global organisation, we can pull from a vast variety of talent and our employees reap the benefits of travelling for work."

