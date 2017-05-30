Predictive Influence-Mining Platform Enflux Ramps Up European Expansion With New Berlin Office

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Company Building Upon London, Paris, and American Activities, Bringing Predictive Influence-Mining to Germany

Having established offices in London, UK; Paris, France; and San Antonio, Texas, USA, Enflux turns its attention to continental Europe's bustling tech hub, Berlin. Joining the already prospering community of global organisations and international startups, the world's most advanced influence-mining platform is increasing its presence in Europe and tapping into the creative hivemind that Berlin has been nurturing in recent years.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/516777/Enflux.jpg )



Enflux applies proprietary, patent-pending and predictive data science and machine learning to a plethora of industries, through which clients are able to reduce wasteful social media, influencer, and digital marketing spend and improve ROI.

Scouring and performing deep analysis on millions of social media posts and up to 18,000 external data sources (ranging from weather to company financials, travel trends, currency fluctuations, and much more), Enflux creates a superior model of interactions between individuals, developing a more scientific and accurate measure of who (and what) influences consumers now--and what will motivate them in the months ahead.

"After establishing our London and Paris offices, Berlin was the logical next step given its startup ecosystem and its rising position as the heart of Europe's tech scene," said Avery Booker, Enflux co-founder & CEO. "Our new Berlin office gives us the ability to learn from and interact with entrepreneurs from around the world, who are attracted to Berlin for the same reasons."

ABOUT ENFLUX

Enflux uses advanced data science to help companies spot future trends and predict consumer behaviour, as well as truly understand who and what influences business performance. To learn more about how to join Enflux's client base of top brands, retailers, and more, email experience@enflux.com.