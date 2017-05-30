Correction of stock exchange notice 318/16, as requested by the company. The previously communicated information relating to a minimum price of SEK 6.5 per share is incorrect as no minimum price has been set in the terms and conditions. For more information, please refer to Ivisys' announcement from May 30, 2017, at 10:10 CET.



At the request of Ivisys AB, Ivisys AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 05, 2017.



Security name: Subscription option ----------------------------------- Short name: IVISYS TO 2 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009268345 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131137 -----------------------------------



Terms: The discounted price will be 80 per cent of the average share price ten days prior to the start of the subscription period (the average price will be a weighted volume average). Complete terms and conditions can be found on the Company's website. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Ivisys AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 05, 2017 - June 20, 2017 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 16, 2017 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



