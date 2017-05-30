SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 30 May 2017 1:00 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Notification of managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Takanen, Tomi Position: Other senior manager
Issuer Name: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Initial Notification Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20170529132203_2
Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-29 Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)
Nature of transaction: Exercise of a stock option Further details: Linked to stock option programme
Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: N/A, Option scheme 2013 (B)
Volume: 25 000 Unit price: 1,41000
Aggregated transactions: Volume: 25 000 Volume weighted average price: 1,41000
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo CEO
For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com
