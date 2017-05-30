sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 30

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified on 26 May 2017 that the share interests of the under-noted persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) have increased following the reinvestment of dividends in respect of Ordinary shares ("Shares") held in the UBM Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The transactions took place on 25 May 2017 and are notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Name of DirectorShares PurchasedShare Price
Tim Cobbold6£7.135
Marina Wyatt6£7.135

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 921 5000

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTim Cobbold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUBM plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary 11.25p shares

ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
713.5p6
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2017-05-25
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMarina Wyatt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUBM plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary 11.25p shares

ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
713.5p6
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2017-05-25
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

