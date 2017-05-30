UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified on 26 May 2017 that the share interests of the under-noted persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) have increased following the reinvestment of dividends in respect of Ordinary shares ("Shares") held in the UBM Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The transactions took place on 25 May 2017 and are notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Name of Director Shares Purchased Share Price Tim Cobbold 6 £7.135 Marina Wyatt 6 £7.135

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 921 5000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Cobbold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name UBM plc b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary 11.25p shares



ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 713.5p 6 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2017-05-25 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)