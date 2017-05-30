Silkeborg, 2017-05-30 12:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



-- Sven A. Blomberg, Managing Director and Deputy Chief Executive and Leif F. Larsen, Managing Director have decided to retire.



-- Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board has employed Peter Schleidt, MSc in Engineering as Managing Director and new member of the Group Executive Board. As a consequence, Peter Schleidt will retire from Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board.



Sven A. Blomberg, Managing Director and Deputy Chief Executive will be 67 years old in July 2017 and has after 22 years in the Group decided to retire as at 31 July 2017. Sven A. Blomberg has been Managing Director and Deputy Chief Executive and also chairman of BRFkredit a/s since May 2014. Over 19 years, Sven A. Blomberg was Managing Director of BRFkredit until the merger with Jyske Bank. He started his professional career at Kgl. Brand A/S and was appointed Managing Director in 1989.



Leif F. Larsen, Managing Director will be 66 years old in May 2018 and has after 47 years in the Group decided to retire as at 30 April 2018. Leif F. Larsen has been Managing Director since 1996. Previously, he was Deputy Managing Director responsible for Jyske Bank's IT division, and during the period 1987-1990, he was Managing Director of Jyske Bank's former subsidiary Silkeborg Datacentral. Leif F. Larsen was trained as a banker at Vendelbobanken which merged with Jyske Bank in 1983.



The Supervisory Board wishes to thank Sven A. Blomberg and Leif F. Larsen for the extraordinary efforts they have made for the Jyske Bank Group.



Peter Schleidt has been employed as Managing Director as at 1 September 2017, and his area of responsibility will be Business Concepts/IT and Business Services. As of today, he will retire from Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board of which he has been a member since March 2016. Peter Schleidt is 53 years old and holds an MSc in Engineering and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration. During the period 2013-2017, he was Group Chief Operating Officer of TDC. Previously, Peter Schleidt was during the period 1989-2013 employed by Danske Bank, and from 2003 to 2013, he acted as CIO and Executive Vice President of Danske Bank.





Yours faithfully,



Jyske Bank





Contact person: Sven Buhrkall, Chairman of Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board, tel.: +45 89 89 20 01.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633365