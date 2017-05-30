Chubb Appoints Kyle Bryant Regional Cyber Risk Manager for Europe

LONDON, May 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the appointment of Kyle Bryant to the newly-created role of Regional Cyber Risk Manager, Europe.

In his new role, Kyle will bring together Chubb's dedicated local cyber risk expertise across its European region into a single practice. This will ensure a consistent proposition for Chubb's local broker partners and clients while delivering enhanced insight and support to them from across the wider region.

Kyle's role represents an expansion of his previous position as Cyber Risk Manager for Continental Europe. It will additionally include management responsibility for the company's cyber risk proposition in the UK and Ireland as well as its London-based wholesale division, Chubb Global Markets.

Chubb's European cyber team currently includes full-time local cyber risk underwriters in nine key markets: the UK and Ireland, the London market, Benelux, France, Germany & Austria, Iberia, Italy, the Nordics and Switzerland. These are supported by specialist underwriters in Poland and the Czech Republic and three dedicated cyber risk engineers covering the UK and Continental Europe.

With 11 years of insurance industry experience, Kyle has held various posts within the field of technology and professional liability insurance. He joined the company eight years ago in New York. Prior to moving to Europe, he held the position of Regional Manager for technology and professional liability for the US Mid-Atlantic region at ACE, which acquired Chubb in January 2016. Since 2015, Kyle has been responsible for the strategy, development and performance of Chubb's growing cyber risk portfolio in Continental Europe.

Kyle will be based in London with a dual reporting line to Grant Cairns, Head of Financial Lines, UK and Ireland and Adrian Matthews, Chief Operating Officer, Continental Europe. His appointment is effective immediately.

Andrew Kendrick, Regional President, Europe at Chubb said:

"Cyber risk is rising high on many board agendas. This month's WannaCry attack has acted as a further wake-up call while implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation across Europe will further raise the stakes for companies and their management teams.

"Bringing together all of our resources into one practice with such an established leader as Kyle at the helm, gives Chubb a powerful proposition. Our aim continues to be to combine the most effective underwriting with best-in-class enterprise risk management expertise to give our clients the comprehensive and holistic protection they need in this evolving risk area."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-kyle-bryant-regional-cyber-risk-manager-for-europe-300465240.html